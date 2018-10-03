Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mourinho enduring longest wait for home win in his career

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    03 Oct 2018, 02:57 IST
jose mourinho - cropped
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has set a new unwanted record for the longest time without a home win in his senior coaching career.

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by Valencia in Tuesday's Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

The result means Mourinho's side have now failed to win any of their last four games on home soil in all competitions.

Since their 2-1 win over Leicester City on the opening day of the Premier League season, United have lost 3-0 to Tottenham, been held 1-1 by Wolves and knocked out of the EFL Cup by Derby County on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

The last time they went four games without a home win was in 2015-16 under Louis van Gaal, when they drew 0-0 with PSV, West Ham and Chelsea and lost 2-1 to Norwich City in November and December 2015.

Mourinho last went at least three games without a home in 2013-14, when his Chelsea side lost consecutive games to Sunderland and Atletico Madrid before drawing 0-0 with Norwich.

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
4 big mistakes Jose Mourinho made at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Lessons from Sir Alex Ferguson that could rescue Jose...
RELATED STORY
Dear Jose: An open letter to Mourinho from a Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Most Successful Teams in Premier League History
RELATED STORY
Lampard: Mourinho still a great manager
RELATED STORY
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is not pleased with...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Jose Mourinho third season curse could be...
RELATED STORY
Reasons why Mourinho will win the war against Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Three World Cup stars Jose Mourinho must sign to improve...
RELATED STORY
4 available replacements for Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us