Mourinho 'in compliance' with all his tax obligations

Jose Mourinho has denied any wrongdoing after he was accused of tax fraud during his time in charge of Real Madrid.

by Omnisport News 21 Jun 2017, 00:22 IST

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has released a statement through his agent Jorge Mendes' company Gestifute to stress that he is "in compliance" with all his tax obligations and has not heard anything to the contrary from the Spanish tax authorities.

The former Real Madrid boss has been accused of defrauding tax authorities to the tune of €3.3million by a Spanish regional prosecutor, with a complaint filed on Tuesday.

Mourinho is under suspicion of having committed two offences in relation to personal income tax, but the 54-year-old has denied any wrongdoing.

"Jose Mourinho has not received any notification with regards to the news published Tuesday. To this date, neither the Spanish tax authorities, nor the public prosecutor have contacted Jose Mourinho or his advisers who were hired for the inspection process," a statement on the Gestifute website reads.

"Jose Mourinho, who lived in Spain from June 2010 until May 2013, paid more than €26 million in taxes, with an average tax rate over 41 per cent, and accepted the regularization proposals made by the Spanish tax authorities in 2015 regarding the years of 2011 and 2012 and entered into a settlement agreement regarding 2013.

"The Spanish government in turn, through the tax department, issued a certificate in which it attested that he regularised his position and was in compliance with all his tax obligations."

The news follows reports in Spain that suggest Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo will appear in court on July 31 in relation to separate accusations of tax fraud. Ronaldo via his representatives last week denied any wrongdoing.