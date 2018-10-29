×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Mourinho: Juventus chasing 10 successive Serie A titles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    29 Oct 2018, 18:14 IST
josemourinhho - cropped
Jose Mourinho with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli will not be happy until he sees the Bianconeri secure 10 successive Serie A titles, according to Jose Mourinho.

AC Milan's success in 2010-11 was the last time a club other than Juve lifted the Scudetto, Massimiliano Allegri carrying on where Antonio Conte left off in the club's seven-year domination.

Napoli and Roma have been their biggest challengers but Juve have always had too much, and the story is similar this season with Allegri's side already six points clear after 10 games.

Mourinhom, whose United side lost 1-0 to Juve in the Champions League last week, expects them to secure that crown, but Agnelli will not be happy until they have completed a decade of supremacy.

"Before the game, I told president Andrea Agnelli that they'd win their eighth successive title," Mourinho told Tuttosport.

"He replied it was not enough for him and that he wanted to win 10 in a row. I like how Juventus work.

"They were already very strong and yet they made four more big signings in Cristiano Ronaldo, [Leonardo] Bonucci, Emre Can and [Joao] Cancelo.

"They're going for the treble and if they don't succeed in it this season, they'll try next year and so on."

Omnisport
NEWS
Mourinho hails Juventus ambition in apparent dig at...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho chasing star defender for...
RELATED STORY
5 stars who played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19 - Round 10: Saturday matches preview
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Serie A is returning to its former glory
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo capture boosts Serie A - Mourinho
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
Juventus 2018-19 Serie A fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
6 Famous footballers who have played for both Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho hails 'amazing' Chiellini and Bonucci after...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us