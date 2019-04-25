×
Mourinho killed everyone at Real Madrid, even Ronaldo - Adebayor

Omnisport
NEWS
News
413   //    25 Apr 2019, 22:28 IST
Emmanuel Adebayor Cristiano Ronaldo
Emmanuel Adebayor Cristiano Ronaldo

Emmanuel Adebayor has claimed that Jose Mourinho "killed everyone" in Real Madrid's changing room, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Togo international spent the second half of the 2010-11 season on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu when Mourinho was in charge of the club.

And Adebayor has lifted the lid on one dressing-room meltdown that saw Mourinho take out his frustration on his fellow Portuguese.

"At Real, we were winning 3-0 at half-time. [Mourinho] came into the dressing room and went mental," he recalled to Sportsmail.

"He kicked the fridge, kicked the television, threw water. He killed everyone. I remember he once killed Ronaldo after he scored a hat-trick.

"He said, 'Everyone says you are the best in the world and you are playing badly. Show me you are the best'.

"Cristiano took it. Ronaldo could score a hat-trick but talk about the one he missed."

Adebayor also revealed the prodigious work rate with which Ronaldo approached training at Madrid.

"He trained with us at Real Madrid as though he was training with his kids," added Adebayor.

"Passes with his back, control with his neck. He once kept the ball for five seconds with one touch! How is that even possible?

"In the gym, wow. Sergio Ramos and I were the strongest. But then came Ronaldo. 'You think that's hard?' he'd say. We'd do five reps and he'd do 30."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
