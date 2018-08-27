Mourinho lauds United fans but refuses to back squad

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hailed the club's "fantastic" fans, though he refused to back his squad after a frustrating transfer window.

After signing Brazil international midfielder Fred, Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot and reserve goalkeeper Lee Grant, Mourinho wanted a further two recruits but none arrived before the Premier League's transfer deadline amid a reported falling out with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Mourinho has cut a frustrated figure since and the United boss was even more disgruntled following last week's shock 3-2 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Speaking ahead of Monday's showdown against Tottenham at Old Trafford, Mourinho was asked if he was content with his squad and he replied, "You know my answer."

Mourinho added: "I do not need to answer because I do not even know sometimes why I am here because you [the media] know everything. During the week it looks like you show that you know everything then I come here and you ask me questions. It's a bit strange."

The Portuguese tactician, however, was far happier to discuss United's supporters heading into the Spurs clash in Manchester.

"The supporters were fantastic in both matches [against Leicester City and Brighton]," Mourinho said. "Not for me, for the team, which is the only thing that matters.

"In my career I was never selfish and thinking about myself, I was always a club man. That's what I am. I am really happy when the supporters support the team.

"Against Leicester, you can say in a normal situation because the team was playing well and was winning. To be supportive of the team against Brighton, where we didn't play well and lost the match, it gives you a fantastic feeling.

"I hope that feeling, the players also feel it and the players are ready to give them everything they have."