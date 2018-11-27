Mourinho: Lindelof 'out for quite a while'

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof

Defender Victor Lindelof needs a scan and is expected to be out for "quite a while", according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Lindelof sustained a muscle injury on international duty with Sweden but played through the pain in Saturday's goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The centre-back has been a regular starter for United this term, named in Mourinho's starting line-up for 11 Premier League matches and three Champions League games.

But the Portuguese will need to find an alternative for the 24-year-old as he is set to miss Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Young Boys and could be unavailable for a number of weeks.

"He will be out for quite a while," Mourinho told a news conference on Monday.

"An injury - a proper injury - that will keep him out for a while.

"If we have him for the Christmas period, when we need as many as possible, it will be good."

Jose confirms @VLindelof will miss Tuesday's #UCL match through injury, adding "he'll be out for quite a while." #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 26, 2018

United are also without Argentina international Marcos Rojo for the visit of Young Boys.

"We have [Eric] Bailly and [Phil] Jones," Mourinho said.

"Marcos Rojo has some little injury, and Victor an injury, a proper injury.

"So Jones, Smalling and Bailly are the three we have."