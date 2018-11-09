×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mourinho: Lukaku could face Manchester City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
111   //    09 Nov 2018, 16:05 IST
Romelu Lukaku and Jose Mourinho
Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says Romelu Lukaku has trained in the build-up to the Manchester derby and could return against the Premier League champions.

Manchester United play rivals Manchester City on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, the scene of a stunning 3-2 comeback win for Mourinho's men in April.

Lukaku has been sidelined with a muscle problem and missed the 2-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford are among the players to have grasped their chances to shine in Lukaku's absence, with the striker having lost form.

Lukaku has not scored for United since the middle of September but Mourinho could welcome him back for the trip to City, who lead the Premier League table.

Mourinho, though, indicated the decision over whether Lukaku is fit enough to be involved could be left with the player himself.

"Lukaku is training with the team this morning," Mourinho told a news conference. 

"If the answer is positive, then one more session tomorrow, if the answer is positive he's ready.

"I can only say he trains, I don't know his answer."

United have come from behind to win their last two matches but Mourinho hopes his side can show more defensive resilience to avoid having to repeat last season's Etihad heroics.

"We can go to the other side, why do we always concede first?" Mourinho said when asked why United are so strong at coming from behind in matches. 

"In a positive way it's easy to feel we are a team that always finds a way to fight back, sometimes changing results and sometimes not. But we have the collective spirit to fight back.

"It's not always possible, so if we keep conceding goals before the opponent we will arrive at a day we cannot come back. So we have to grow up in our approach, it's clear the team is growing up, but we have to work on our compactness and start matches well.

"I have to say against Juventus it happened - we conceded in minute 60 or something and had a good start, for 15-20 minutes we were totally in control."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Opinion: Jose Mourinho should bench Romelu Lukaku against...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Manchester Derby Matches
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Manchester Derbies of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Marcus Rashford's late winner provides much-needed...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Should Manchester United really...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: How much more can you fall down?
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Manchester Derby: Top 3 Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Tomorrow CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Tomorrow LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Tomorrow CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us