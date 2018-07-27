Mourinho mind games reminiscent of Ferguson in his pomp

Jose Mourinho has started the mind games very early this season

Jose Mourinho is no stranger to mind games. However, his latest comments about Liverpool's excessive spending this summer has all the hallmarks of an Alex Ferguson special.

Piling pressure on his rival before the season has even started, Mourinho referred to the extra demands facing Klopp this year. The Manchester United boss was alluding to his Northwest neighbours spending more than any other club in this transfer window so far.

The Merseyside club has been involved in several high-profile transfers this summer. They have made Alisson the world's most expensive goalkeeper, shelling out €75 million for the shot-stopper. Klopp has also spent significantly on the signings of Fabinho (€50 million), Naby Keita (€58.5 million), and Xherdan Shaquiri (€14.7 million) over the past few weeks.

In January, Liverpool made Virgil Van Dijk the world's most expensive defender in a €85 million transfer. Klopp had previously criticised the transfer policy of clubs that spend big to recruit players saying the model "doesn't work" and even suggesting he would "quit the game" if large fees became the norm.

Mourinho laughed at the German's change in stance over his transfer policy during a press conference in the United States, calling it "funny". The United manager went on to say that Liverpool "will probably be the record of the Premier League this season."

These comments are carefully planned mind games rather than off the cuff remarks. Mourinho is fully aware of Klopp and Liverpool's inability to cope with pressure on big occasions and has aimed straight for their soft spot.

This weakness on Merseyside was evident in the Champions League final last season and the Europa League final the season before that. Mourinho is also acutely aware of the expectations and passionate desire from Liverpool fans to end their 28-year drought for the Premier League title.

There was another manager who loved to target the soft spot of opposing managers and clubs - Alex Ferguson. The United great made this form of mind games his trademark, using carefully planned remarks to place extra pressure on his rivals to devastating effect.

Kevin Keegan snaps on live television in 1996

The most famous of these was during the 1995/96 Premier League season. Manchester United was trailing Newcastle by 12 points in January and it seemed like a formality that the title was heading to St. James' Park. United went on an impressive run in the new year and had cut the gap to just a point by early March.

Ferguson decided to ramp up the pressure on his rivals, suggesting in an interview that teams in the lower half of the Premier League were not trying as hard against Newcastle as they were against Manchester United. The comments hit a nerve with Newcastle manager, Kevin Keegan, who snapped on live television with his famous "I would love it" rant. United won the league by four points in the end.

Another memorable Fergie mind game special came in the 2008/09 Premier League season. United and Liverpool were battling it out for the league title with the Merseysiders leading the Red Devils by seven points. Ferguson used a post-match interview to complain about fixture congestion and how it was favouring Liverpool's bid for the title while hindering United's chances.

Rafa Benitez, Liverpool's manager at the time, stepped into a press conference shortly afterwards with a long piece of paper and began a 15-minute rant about Ferguson's comments. The famous "fact" rant can be read in full here. United once again overturned a deficit and won the league by four points over their rivals.

Ferguson, who recently spoke for the first time since undergoing brain surgery, would be very proud of Mourinho's recent mind game tactics. You can't help but feel if Ferguson was still in the United dugout that he would take aim at a similar pressure point.

Will Klopp and Liverpool crack under the pressure this season and falter like so many did when facing Ferguson? Only time will tell.