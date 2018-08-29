Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mourinho must fight on and arrest United slump, urges Bosnich

Omnisport
NEWS
News
296   //    29 Aug 2018, 16:54 IST
JoseMourinho-cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho must fight on and lift the gloom from Old Trafford, former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has urged. 

Dark clouds have started to gather over the Theatre of Dreams following Monday's 3-0 loss to Premier League rivals Tottenham and Mourinho's post-match rant.

Mourinho – who suffered the heaviest home defeat of his career – demanded "respect" in a fiery news conference in which he reminded the media he has won more Premier League titles than the division's 19 other managers combined.

It cast further doubts over Mourinho's future amid reported tension with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over transfers, but ex-Australia international Bosnich – a Premier League champion at United in 1999-00 – told Omnisport: "Every manager will have their frustrations, but there are always two sides to every story.

"Regardless of what club you're at, he who's got the gold makes the rules. There's only so much these people will say yes or no to. It would have happened to every manager.

"Mourinho won two trophies in his first season and finished second last season. It's not all bad, no matter what's happening at the moment and people including him need to remember that.

"But there's a team called Manchester City who have an exceptional manager who has what he's asked for. There's been times before where he has made signings that haven't worked out. And at the moment, United, like everyone else, are a bit in the shadow.

"We're talking about one of the best teams in Premier League history.

"Mourinho, in my opinion, just needs to fight. If he wants to be there, which I'm sure he does. I don't think you sign a five-year contract, especially someone like him, if you don't want to be there.

"It's still early in the season. It's not encouraging at all and we know that, but there's still a long way to go. He has the firepower to make sure they have a good season."

The reverse to Spurs came after United suffered a shock 3-2 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion. Next up is Sunday's trip to Burnley.

