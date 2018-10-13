×
Mourinho not at fault, Man United directors are – Babbel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    13 Oct 2018, 06:08 IST
Mourinho-cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Markus Babbel finds Manchester United's situation laughable and unbelievable, insisting the club and not under-fire manager Jose Mourinho are at fault for their struggles.

Beleaguered boss Mourinho is under extreme scrutiny amid United's woes this season, while there have been reports of dressing-room unrest.

Mourinho was reportedly set to be sacked regardless of last week's result against Newcastle United but those rumours were dismissed by the Red Devils prior to their stunning 3-2 comeback in Manchester.

The 55-year-old's relationship with star midfielder Paul Pogba has also dominated headlines as United already sit seven points off the pace in the Premier League.

However, former Liverpool defender Babbel – who won the UEFA Cup and FA Cup among other trophies during his four years on Merseyside – defended Mourinho and pointed the finger at United's hierarchy, having hired the Portuguese in 2016.

"It's not Jose Mourinho's fault. If you get him, you know what you get," Babbel – now head coach of A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia – told Omnisport.

"Everyone is surprised they're not playing attacking football. This is not Mourinho. Mourinho is defensive and to win trophies. To be fair, he did it up until now.

"For me, the problem is the directors in the office because they decided to take him. Now they’re not doing what he wants or trusting him.

"Even Manchester United don't know what they want. It's fully crazy, I can't believe it.

"United were always offensive football. Great passing and great offensive players. It's not Mourinho's fault they appointed him. It's the first mistake the club made.

"Now it's a big surprise they're not playing attacking football. I have a laugh. At this level, to make these mistakes is unbelievable."

 
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
