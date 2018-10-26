×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Mourinho 'not confident, not worried' about De Gea signing new contract

Omnisport
NEWS
News
96   //    26 Oct 2018, 17:30 IST
david de gea - cropped
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Jose Mourinho says he is "not confident" but "not worried" about the prospect of David de Gea signing a new Manchester United contract.

The Spain international goalkeeper's deal expires next year, although there is an option of a 12-month extension.

It was reported in June that De Gea had agreed to fresh terms with the club following speculation linking him with Real Madrid, but a deal was never announced.

Now, Mourinho has cast doubt on the 27-year-old's future by admitting he is uncertain talks will reach a positive conclusion.

"I am not confident, but I'm also not worried," the United manager told Sky Sports. "I cannot find the word in English, but let's see what happens.

"Only the club, David and his people can answer that. My comment is only that everyone knows how good he is, how important he is for Manchester United and if the club want to be better than it is and not worse, obviously it would be very important to keep David."

Madrid were long linked with De Gea, having failed with an attempt to get him in 2015, shortly before he signed his latest contract extension.

However, the signing of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea makes it unlikely the LaLiga giants will renew efforts to bring De Gea back to Spain.

Juventus have recently been tipped to try to sign the former Atletico Madrid man next year, possibly on a free transfer.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: David de Gea refusing new Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Reports: David de Gea to sign new Manchester United deal
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United willing to spend...
RELATED STORY
De Gea will extend contract soon, says Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Reports: De Gea to sign a huge £200k a week contract...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United have failed to make progress...
RELATED STORY
Deschamps not worried about Pogba amid Mourinho speculation
RELATED STORY
Opinion: David De Gea definitely needed the Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Reports: David de Gea reluctant to sign contract extension
RELATED STORY
How David De Gea became the World's best goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
Tomorrow BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
Tomorrow WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us