'Mourinho Out' hashtag goes viral as fans call for manager's head after West Ham defeat

Manchester United continued its dismal form this campaign and was dealt with its latest credibility blow on Saturday as Jose Mourinho's side lost 3-1 to West Ham.

The Portuguese manager walked into the game with growing pressure as United are yet to get a win after their draw with Wolves in the Premier League last weekend and their exit from the Carabao Cup following their loss to Frank Lampard's Derby County in midweek.

The Premier League giants have now made their worst start to a season, and the slowest in England’s top flight since 1989-90.

West Ham's three goals came courtesy of Felipe Anderson, an own goal from Victor Lindelof and Marko Arnautovic.

The former Chelsea manager blamed his side's defeat on three things, which he made clear when speaking to BT Sport. He said, "We had a reaction but an own goal makes 2-0."

"We are not aggressive and intense enough, then we are losing 2-0. With an offside goal and an own goal. Second half we took time to react. Their goalkeeper made a couple of good saves."

"I think a team that comes with that mental fragility of the bad results come here and is losing 1-0 isn't the best way to start. A goal offside, last Tuesday with VAR wouldn’t be a goal, but no VAR, linesman mistake and a goal."

"The third goal isn't a mistake from the linesman but rather the referee, it was a clear foul on Rashford from Zabaleta."

After the game, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand stated that the team might be on their way to "one of their worst seasons ever".

"The basics are not being done and something has to be said."Speaking to BT Sport, Ferdinand said, "There will be conversations at the top level about the future of the manager and the squad."

"You can't let a situation like this continue throughout the season - wars in the press, leaks, players on one side of the dressing room, Mourinho and his staff on the other. If that continues this will be one of the worst seasons in the club's history."

Fans have since called out for Mourinho's exit using #MourinhoOut on Twitter:

In regards to #ManUtd we can only figure that the rot begins and ends with #Mourinho . We agree he should be outed! #MourinhoOut — Jugador Apuestas (Jugi) (@JugadorSydney) September 30, 2018

#MourinhoOut..... He is consistently inconsistent. a master in failure and bizarre tactics.... — Manas pradhan (@Manaspr66579814) September 30, 2018

Jose’s 3 year-plan (LEAKED):

Year 1: Buy the bus

Year 2: Park the bus

Year 3: Throw the players under the bus. #mufc #MourinhoOut — W (@WaguihIskandar) September 30, 2018

At least you should take the responsibility of united's losses, instead of pointing your finger against the lack of will, mentality and ruthlessness of your players.

When things gets wrong in a team, the manager should reckon his mistakes and shut his mouth #MourinhoOut https://t.co/DJMYK6vo2h — Simone De Palma (@SimoneDePalma2) September 30, 2018

Thats the thing its never joses fault he loves blaming it on other things #MourinhoOut — Nat🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇯🇲 (@Natodt90) September 30, 2018

@ManUtd should sack Mourinho,this is the worst i have ever seen @ManUtd play .#MourinhoOut — A.B. Blake (@abBlake07) September 30, 2018

Hearing it will cost around £30m to get rid of Mourinho. No wonder the geezer looks like he doesn’t give a fuck, he wants that payout. #MUFC #MourinhoOut — Stanbridge8 (@Stanbridge8) September 30, 2018

Negativity breeds negativity and Mourinho is the root of all negativity at Utd. It's time for a change! #MourinhoOut #MUFC — Scott Taylor (@S_Tay02) September 30, 2018

We bought



Class Alexis Sanchez...23 games 3 goals



Mhkitaryan- best player in de Bundesliga....Sold him cos he was poor



Peak Pogba...now an average performer



Fred for 54m but is benched for Mctominay n fellaini to play



This Man is a joke....#MourinhoOut — KOBBY JR. (@kobbybhad) September 30, 2018

@SundaySupp It's time for a change of management at Utd. It's clear Pogba doesn't want to play for Mourinho, so if a new manager comes in now, Paul Pogba might get back to the player we paid £89 million for. #MourinhoOut — michael sanderson (@michael44041752) September 30, 2018

Players are just fed up!

Fans are fed up!#MourinhoOut https://t.co/5uF0K4fhpT — Dada le Nchindo 💷💰💵💳💶 (@Theo_Feel_Us) September 30, 2018