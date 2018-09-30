'Mourinho Out' hashtag goes viral as fans call for manager's head after West Ham defeat
Manchester United continued its dismal form this campaign and was dealt with its latest credibility blow on Saturday as Jose Mourinho's side lost 3-1 to West Ham.
The Portuguese manager walked into the game with growing pressure as United are yet to get a win after their draw with Wolves in the Premier League last weekend and their exit from the Carabao Cup following their loss to Frank Lampard's Derby County in midweek.
The Premier League giants have now made their worst start to a season, and the slowest in England’s top flight since 1989-90.
West Ham's three goals came courtesy of Felipe Anderson, an own goal from Victor Lindelof and Marko Arnautovic.
The former Chelsea manager blamed his side's defeat on three things, which he made clear when speaking to BT Sport. He said, "We had a reaction but an own goal makes 2-0."
"We are not aggressive and intense enough, then we are losing 2-0. With an offside goal and an own goal. Second half we took time to react. Their goalkeeper made a couple of good saves."
"I think a team that comes with that mental fragility of the bad results come here and is losing 1-0 isn't the best way to start. A goal offside, last Tuesday with VAR wouldn’t be a goal, but no VAR, linesman mistake and a goal."
"The third goal isn't a mistake from the linesman but rather the referee, it was a clear foul on Rashford from Zabaleta."
After the game, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand stated that the team might be on their way to "one of their worst seasons ever".
"The basics are not being done and something has to be said."Speaking to BT Sport, Ferdinand said, "There will be conversations at the top level about the future of the manager and the squad."
"You can't let a situation like this continue throughout the season - wars in the press, leaks, players on one side of the dressing room, Mourinho and his staff on the other. If that continues this will be one of the worst seasons in the club's history."
Fans have since called out for Mourinho's exit using #MourinhoOut on Twitter: