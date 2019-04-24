×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mourinho recharged by rest but not planning Premier League return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    24 Apr 2019, 20:20 IST
Jose Mourinho
Former Manchester United manager Jose Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has confirmed his next job will not be at a Premier League club.

The 56-year-old has worked as a television pundit since leaving Manchester United last December.

He was linked with a return to Real Madrid, but they instead appointed Zinedine Zidane, while Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested.

Mourinho has been pictured watching a Ligue 1 game and took in the Premier League fixture between Fulham and Everton earlier this month.

And having earlier denied he could return to his homeland to take charge of Benfica, the Portuguese has offered a hint as to his next move.

"I'm back in London, now it's the starting point for me," two-time Chelsea boss Mourinho told DAZN. "I think the next stop won't be in the Premier League.

"The trophies are my guarantee of success, even against those who do everything possible to forget, but it's not possible.

"The last trophy was the Europa League a year-and-a-half ago, someone thinks it was 20 years ago. The last final I played was eight months ago, the final of the FA Cup. Right now I'm preparing for the future."

Advertisement

Mourinho, a treble-winner with Inter and also a league champion in Spain, Portugal and England, said his time out of the game has been beneficial.

"I don't feel like I'm wasting my time because I've been working practically for 18 years without stopping," he added.

"I don't have much time to think about when you did wrong or where you did wrong. These months where I didn't work in football every day were very useful for me.

"Where will we meet in the field? Let's wait, I am not under pressure. In the next stage I will be prepared to the best."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho failed at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Best Young XI of the Season 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho planning a £107m bid for Argentine forward, and more news
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: The Final Stretch
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho: The Anti- Hero?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: How Jose Mourinho's departure brought back the best of Paul Pogba?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's top ten matches with Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Is Maurizio Sarri really responsible for Chelsea's woes?
RELATED STORY
BBC Sport - Should Gareth Bale return to the Premier League?
RELATED STORY
5 players you didn't know played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us