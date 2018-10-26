×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Mourinho rules out United return for Ibrahimovic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
65   //    26 Oct 2018, 15:08 IST
ZlatanIbrahimovic - cropped
LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United have no interest in bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to Old Trafford during the MLS off-season, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic joined United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 and scored 28 goals in all competitions that season.

However, the former Sweden star suffered a cruciate ligament injury before the end of the campaign and, after battling back to first-team action by the end of 2017, he moved Stateside to LA Galaxy.

In 26 league games for the Los Angeles side, the 37-year-old has struck 22 times, while United's first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku is in the midst of a much-discussed lean spell.

Nevertheless, Mourinho is not interested in in offering Ibrahimovic a route back into European football as mid-season cover.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against Everton, the United boss was asked about the possibility and simply replied: "No."

Mourinho went on to underline his confidence that Lukaku's lean spell of eight games without a goal in club colours will soon come to an end.

"I always feel the [next] game is the game [he will score]," he said. "I feel that every game.

"One day he will score and one day his confidence levels will be back to normal, which clearly they are not. I always feel that every game is the game."

An injury list that includes Chile forward Alexis Sanchez means Mourinho feels he is unable to take Lukaku out of the firing line at present.

"Against Juventus, to give him a break, I don't think [first-team coach Michael] Carrick can play as a striker.

"Or [if] we play with the players that we did or we decide to give a rest to Lukaku, then [Marcus] Rashford plays as a striker, who plays as a winger?

"At this moment we are not in the best situation to think about resting players or trying to find solutions. The solution now is to play the players we have."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Twitter reacts to reports Jose Mourinho wants to bring...
RELATED STORY
No coach can work miracles – Ibrahimovic defends...
RELATED STORY
Herrera ready for return - Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Mourinho replacement lined up,...
RELATED STORY
5 infamous feuds between managers and star players in...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho was never the right man to manage...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United boss Mourinho could face ban after...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Five best signings of the Mourinho era
RELATED STORY
Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester United – 5 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Rooney backed to return, Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
Tomorrow BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
Tomorrow WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us