×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mourinho sacked: Real Madrid's Marcelo lauds 'great coach' after United exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
821   //    18 Dec 2018, 21:58 IST
mourinho-cropped
Marcelo, Lassana Diarra, Jose Mourinho and Sami Khedira at Real Madrid

Marcelo thanked Jose Mourinho for the impact he had on his career while at Real Madrid and saluted the "great coach" following his sacking by Manchester United.

The Portuguese manager was dismissed by United on Tuesday following a dismal start to the 2018-19 season, which has seen the club fall 19 points behind Premier League pacesetters Liverpool.

Mourinho's last game charge was the 3-1 defeat to the Reds at Anfield on Sunday, as United produced a dire performance and hardly offered any attacking threat.

Recent speculation has suggested Mourinho could be lined up to take charge at Madrid at the end of the season, returning following his dismissal in 2013 after three years at the helm.

Although Marcelo thanked Mourinho for helping shape the left-back's career, he refused to be drawn on reports linking him with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I'm here to talk about this competition, the Club World Cup," Marcelo told reporters at the pre-match news conference ahead of Madrid's meeting with Kashima Antlers.

"I know you're asking me why; he's a coach who has been at Madrid. It's a shame, because he's a great coach and he's without a club.

"If he returns to Madrid, I am not the one who decides these things. I thank Mourinho for what he did for me at Madrid."

Advertisement

One player who might be keen for another change of coach at Madrid is Isco, as the Spain international has struggled for minutes since Santiago Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui.

But Marcelo thinks the situation involving Isco has been blown out of proportion.

"We all know about his quality, maybe he's the one with the highest quality," Marcelo said. "We are giving a lot of importance to something that does not need it; some play more and others less, players have moments.

"He's at Real Madrid and he is Madrid to the death, like all the players."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Mourinho sacked: Where next for the axed Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's managerial decisions could affect...
RELATED STORY
I'm happy at Manchester United - Mourinho dismisses Real...
RELATED STORY
Six managers who might get sacked after this week's matches
RELATED STORY
Casillas takes swipe at Mourinho after United lose at...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zidane planning to sign 4 superstars if he...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zidane wants to bring in four players if...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus plotting a stunning swoop for Real...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could leave Manchester United if Zidane...
RELATED STORY
Zidane keen on Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us