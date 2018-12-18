×
Mourinho sacked: Zola expects Jose to be in another job 'soon'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
460   //    18 Dec 2018, 18:39 IST
Jose Mourinho - cropped
Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been backed to find work again soon by Chelsea assistant Gianfranco Zola after the Portuguese left his post as Manchester United manager on Tuesday.

United announced Mourinho's departure two days after a 3-1 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield, which left the Red Devils sixth in the table, 19 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Mourinho's exit from Old Trafford comes almost exactly three years to the day that he was sacked by Chelsea, his second term at Stamford Bridge ending when the club were just one point above the relegation zone.

He had won the title seven months earlier, though, and Zola is convinced that he will not struggle to find further employment.

"It's never pleasant to see a coach being dismissed from a job," Zola told a news conference.

"It's not pleasant for anyone, especially not for someone like Jose who has won so much in the game and so much for this club.

"[I'm] sad like many others, but I want to wish him all the best in a new adventure.

"I'm sure he will have soon a new adventure somewhere else.

"Nowadays, getting the sack is part of our job and it belongs to everyone, from the small coaches to the big ones."

"I'm not sure about [this being the end of Mourinho].

"Knowing the character and personality of Jose, he will want to bounce back very quickly."

