×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Mourinho salutes 'brave' Shaw for 'best possible' response to criticism

Omnisport
NEWS
News
154   //    19 Oct 2018, 19:22 IST
shaw-cropped
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw

Jose Mourinho commended Luke Shaw for being brave and responding "in the best possible way" to the coach's public criticism after he secured a new long-term Manchester United contract.

United announced on Thursday that Shaw, 23, had agreed a new five-year deal at Old Trafford, having looked doomed for the exit not so long ago.

Shaw has endured rotten luck with injuries and fitness problems throughout his United career, having joined from Southampton as an 18-year-old in 2014.

His future at the club appeared to be bleak due to persistent criticism from Mourinho, but his improved form in 2018-19 has seen him secure a regular place in the starting line-up and a recall to the England squad.

Thursday's news saw Shaw's redemption complete, and Mourinho is proud of the left-back's determination to succeed.

"The players are different, and they react in different way to different processes, and Luke reacted in the best possible way," Mourinho told reporters on Friday.

"In different moments, the moments where he was not selected or not playing regularly, he was saying the same all the time: 'I want to play for you, I want to play for United, I'll make it and I'll be the player you want me to be'.

"He did it. He faced the process in a brave way. He started before the season began in the best possible way, as he went for holidays with a club fitness coach and he arrived in much better condition than players who had a holiday for fun and rest.

"Then, from a tactical point of view, he absorbed all the work we accumulated in the last years. Mentally he got stronger and the happiness of this season – playing regularly, feeling that the [left-back] place was his and I think also the national team feeling helped... it was an accumulation of factors.

"It's an important contract for the club to keep him, and important for him because it's what he wants, and I always want the players to be happy."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League: Probable Manchester United XI to face...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard reveals he wants to work...
RELATED STORY
Arrivederci, Antonio!
RELATED STORY
Hazard: I want to work with Mourinho again
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard says he wants to works with Mourinho again
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar suffers injury on...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
A letter to the very special Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester United: 3 things United need to do...
RELATED STORY
What Manchester United should do to beat Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
Tomorrow CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
Tomorrow AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Tomorrow CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
Tomorrow MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
Tomorrow WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
Tomorrow HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us