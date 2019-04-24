×
Mourinho: Some players might think I'm a b******

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    24 Apr 2019, 23:30 IST
jose mourinho - cropped
Former Manchester United and Inter boss Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says players might describe him as a "b******".

The former Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter boss is planning his next move having left Old Trafford last December.

Bayern Munich and Lyon are among the clubs reportedly interested in Mourinho, who has said his next club will not be in the Premier League and rejected speculation he could join Benfica.

And asked to imagine himself in an interview scenario for his next post, the Portuguese indicated he is aware he may not always be popular with his players.

"If my players could describe me in one word?" Mourinho said to DAZN. "It depends, for some 'b******!'

"Why do you have to choose me? Before asking me this question, you must understand that you can talk with me, only if you want to win...  If you want to win, and you have the conditions to win, we can start talking.

"My virtues: experience, wild ambition and knowledge. My vices: inability to accept the defeat, inability to stay with someone who is not motivated as me...

"Differences between Jose as a manager and Jose as a person: as a person I'm quiet, sensitive and unselfish. Jose the manager is practical, clever and dominant.

"I like very much the Jose person: it's a pity that people know the manager better than the man."

Mourinho endured a difficult relationship with Paul Pogba during his time at Old Trafford, with the World Cup-winning midfielder appearing to mock the manager's sacking with an ill-timed social media post.

Premier League 2018-19
