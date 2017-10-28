Write & Earn
Mourinho 'surprised' by intelligent Herrera after Huddersfield admission

Jose Mourinho praised Ander Herrera's honesty ahead of Saturday's visit of Tottenham to Old Trafford.

28 Oct 2017, 09:53 IST
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he was surprisingly impressed with Ander Herrera's comments following last week's shock loss at Huddersfield Town, insisting they showed "dignity" and "intelligence".

Spanish midfielder Herrera was candid in his assessment of United's 2-1 Premier League defeat to newly-promoted Huddersfield, questioning the team's passion and mentality.

Those comments seemed to anger Mourinho in the aftermath of United's first loss of the season, sparking speculation of a falling out between the pair, which Herrera quickly denied.

Despite the reports, Mourinho praised Herrera's honesty ahead of Saturday's visit of Tottenham to Old Trafford.

"I was surprised but I was happy about his words because it is not easy for the players to recognise and admit [why they lost]," said Mourinho.

"I was happy because it shows dignity, character and intelligence to know the reason why we lost the match.

"So contrary to some imaginary sources that tell you everything we do here, I can promise you that since that match I didn't speak one single second about the match, because [there's] no need."

United are level on points with third-placed Tottenham but ahead on goal difference as they sit five points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

