×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mourinho tells players: 'stay home' if you can't handle Old Trafford pressure

PTI
NEWS
News
35   //    27 Nov 2018, 16:48 IST

London, Nov 27 (AFP) Jose Mourinho has told Manchester United's underachieving players to "stay at home" if they cannot handle the pressure to perform at Old Trafford as they seek to reach the Champions League last 16.

Young Boys are the visitors on Tuesday as the Red Devils look to qualify for the knockout phase with a game to spare -- a feat they will achieve should they win and Valencia fail to beat Juventus.

Progress would be a welcome shot in the arm after Saturday's tepid goalless draw with struggling Crystal Palace, which left them 14 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and with a mere three wins from nine home matches in all competitions.

However, Mourinho rejected suggestions that his players find it easier to play away and laughed off a suggestion that playing at Old Trafford brought added pressure ahead of facing the Swiss champions.

"If you feel pressure, stay at home -- and when I say home, I don't say stadium home, I say home home and watch on TV," he said.

"If you feel pressure to play matches at home where the people come to support... come on. I never felt pressure to play at home."

Mourinho expects a response from his side in Tuesday's Group H encounter, having questioned some of his players' "heart", desire and intensity after the 0-0 draw with Palace.

The United manager spoke of his frustrations with his team's sub-par performances before the match against Swiss side Young Boys, saying he wanted his players "not to be reactive but proactive".

"I want the team to start strong, I want the team to have a go immediately and it is a bit frustrating," he said.

Mourinho said defender Victor Lindelof would likely be out of action for "quite a while" with an injury.

"(Lindelof) does the scan (Tuesday) but, by the experience of the medical department and the feelings of the player, he has a muscular problem and a muscular problem takes time," he added.

"I would say if we have him for the Christmas period -- where we need, if possible, every player to be available for that difficult period until the Newcastle match on January 2 -- if we can have Victor available for that period, it will be good

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Mourinho walks to Old Trafford amid heavy traffic
RELATED STORY
Mourinho demands intensity against Young Boys
RELATED STORY
The Spirit of Old Trafford: What's next for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 Lessons from Sir Alex Ferguson that could rescue Jose...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who would want Jose Mourinho to stay on as...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Everton could...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could leave Manchester United if Zidane...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: If Cristiano Ronaldo goes out of his way to...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho tells 'magnificent' United fans to stop singing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
FT BEN DEL
1 - 0
 Bengaluru vs Delhi Dynamos
Today PUN NOR 07:30 PM Pune City vs NorthEast United
Tomorrow ATK GOA 07:30 PM ATK vs Goa
29 Nov CHE KER 07:30 PM Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow JUV VAL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Valencia
Tomorrow BAY BEN 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Benfica
Tomorrow OLY MAN 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
Tomorrow ROM REA 01:30 AM Roma vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow MAN YOU 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Young Boys
29 Nov PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us