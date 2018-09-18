Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mourinho tells United to follow Federer's lead amid Young Boys pitch concerns

Omnisport
NEWS
News
405   //    18 Sep 2018, 22:31 IST
Roger Federer - cropped
Roger Federer during his US Open fourth-round match with John Millman

Jose Mourinho has told Manchester United to be inspired by Roger Federer and ignore concerns over the pitch in their Champions League meeting with Young Boys.

Mourinho will not risk Antonio Valencia due to concerns over the Swiss side's artificial surface, with the right-back having missed the start of the Premier League season with a knee injury.

He will sit out United's Group H opener at the Stade de Suisse on Wednesday, which could hand right-back Diogo Dalot his debut for the club.

And Mourinho opted to use an unexpected example in the form of tennis great Federer when discussing the pitch in his pre-match news conference.

"We decided not to bring Antonio because his knee is not a knee that needs an artificial pitch at all," Mourinho told a news conference. "So we brought [Luke] Shaw back into the squad, I told already he is playing tomorrow, and we have Diogo, [Ashley] Young and [Matteo] Darmian ready to play.

"I don't want to use that [the pitch], especially before the match, as a possible excuse for a not very good performance. Everyone knows its different but I had to say, I said last week in Geneva UEFA meetings we had, what can I say...

"As an example, we're in Switzerland, home of one of the best ever tennis players, and I am pretty sure the big man [Federer] is not happy to play on such a surface, but he has to play and win. Everyone knows he has a favourite surface, but he has to win on the surfaces he is not in love with.

"We have to do it, but Antonio is the only one we need to protect with his clinical situation, apart from that we give everything and try to win."

Shaw will return to the United team after missing Saturday's Premier League win against Watford due to a head injury sustained on England duty.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Rashford to start against Young Boys, Mourinho confirms
RELATED STORY
Dear Jose: An open letter to Mourinho from a Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Makelele: Mourinho loves his job at United
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho planning a...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Lost Paradise of Football
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Manchester United will miss Michael Carrick 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Mourinho tells Woodward to sell Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons why we should not...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 6
22 Sep FUL WAT 05:00 PM Fulham vs Watford
22 Sep BUR AFC 07:30 PM Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
22 Sep CAR MAN 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester City
22 Sep CRY NEW 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
22 Sep LEI HUD 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town
22 Sep LIV SOU 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Southampton
22 Sep MAN WOL 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
22 Sep BRI TOT 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham
23 Sep WES CHE 06:00 PM West Ham vs Chelsea
23 Sep ARS EVE 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us