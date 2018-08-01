Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mourinho unsure if Martial will return to Man United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.87K   //    01 Aug 2018, 10:02 IST
martial-cropped
Manchester United's Anthony Martial

Jose Mourinho does not know if Anthony Martial will return to Manchester United as doubts grow over the disgruntled forward's future at Old Trafford.

Martial left the club's pre-season tour of the United States to attend the birth of his second child in Paris, but the France international did not re-join his team-mates in the USA.

The 22-year-old, who has been strongly linked with a move away after his agent claimed Martial wanted to leave for more opportunities, was absent from United's 2-1 International Champions Cup win over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

As United prepare to return to Europe ahead of their Premier League opener against Leicester City on August 10, manager Mourinho refused to give any assurances that Martial will return.


Asked whether Martial would link up with United, Mourinho said: "Anthony Martial? Is better for [press officer] Karen [Shotbolt] to answer if she wants to answer."

United press officer Shotbolt responded: "We're here to talk about the game."

Press further on Martial, Mourinho replied: "I don't know."


Mourinho was speaking after United held on to beat Champions League holders Madrid in Miami.

Alexis Sanchez scored his second goal in two matches to open the scoring before teeing up Ander Herrera in a sublime team move prior to the interval.

Madrid star Karim Benzema found the back of the net in first-half stoppage time and Madrid completely dominated in the second period, however, the Red Devils managed to end their US tour on a winning note.

"With the fantastic spirit we have in the majority of the players, I repeat: In the majority of the players, we have a fantastic spirit, we go with everything we have to the Premier League," Mourinho said.

"In relation to the match [against Real Madrid], the match doesn't change anything," Mourinho added. "My professional players were amazing all pre-season because they know we play against good teams, against good opponents. We have just a few players here, lots of kids, our kids are really, really young because the team of all the ones in the Under-23s were relegated, the team went to the second division.

"So the game today, win 2-1, lose 2-1, draw 2-2, doesn't change anything but of course I know the players I can count on, these guys are amazing professionals, they give everything for the club, for the prestige of the club, is not nice to come here and lose 5 or 6-1 versus Real Madrid today and they were phenomenal."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Manchester United starlet offered to Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Neymar to Man United,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer round-up: €120 million bid...
RELATED STORY
5 changes Mourinho must make in the game against Real...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Man United to beat PSG...
RELATED STORY
5 possible signings for Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Will Manchester United target Gareth Bale, Ivan Perisic...
RELATED STORY
5 costly mistakes by Manchester United since Sir Alex...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid want £150...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us