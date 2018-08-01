Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mourinho 'very happy' with United squad, claims Herrera

01 Aug 2018
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Ander Herrera believes Jose Mourinho is happy with his Manchester United squad, despite the manager's apparent transfer frustrations.

Mourinho has repeatedly spoken of his wish to bring in reinforcements, with a number of centre-backs and right-sided wingers linked with the Red Devils, but no further progress has been forthcoming.

However, midfielder Herrera says that the mood inside the camp is better than has been portrayed, with United ready to challenge rivals Manchester City on all fronts.

"I can speak about what I feel in the dressing room," Herrera told Sky Sports after United's 2-1 win over Real Madrid.

"The manager, with us, is very optimistic and very happy with the team he has. He is very happy with us because we are making great effort in this pre-season.

"This is all I can say. The conversations he has with the club are not my business.

"We were second last season and we got an amount of points where, normally, we should be fighting for the title. I think we have very good players and can fight for every title.

"But as I said before, if the manager wants to strengthen the team, that's something between him and the club."

United finished last season with 81 points in the Premier League last season, 19 behind record-breaking champions City.

Mourinho has so far brought in Lee Grant, Diogo Dalot and Fred in the off-season.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
