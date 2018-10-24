×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Mourinho walks to Old Trafford as United arrive late again for Champions League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
115   //    24 Oct 2018, 00:16 IST
Jose Mourinho - cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United have run the risk of receiving more UEFA sanctions after arriving late to a Champions League home match for the second time this season.

United's team bus was delayed in reaching Old Trafford for the crunch clash with Juventus just three weeks after experiencing similar problems prior to the meeting with Valencia.

UEFA fined the Premier League club €5,000 for their tardiness and €10,000 for the subsequently late kick-off on that occasion, while manager Jose Mourinho received a warning.

The Portuguese took unusual measures to avoid a repeat on Tuesday, walking to the ground through crowds of supporters.

"I walked with a hoodie in the middle of the fans. Nobody recognised me. I took two minutes," Mourinho told BT Sport.

"What I did in two minutes walking, the players cannot do in 45 minutes on the bus. Juventus is having the same kind of problem.

"I informed the UEFA delegates about the situation because we don't want to be punished again."

United's bus is reported to reached Old Trafford approximately 50 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time.

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
The Spirit of Old Trafford: What's next for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo will score his first Champions...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: If Cristiano Ronaldo goes out of his way to...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
Five Old Trafford classics between Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
6 reasons why Jose Mourinho still faces the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Sanchez To Head Out From Old Trafford?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United boss Mourinho could face ban after...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United charged for late arrival to Valencia match
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us