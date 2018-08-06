Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mourinho warns of tough season if Man Utd don't strengthen

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
29   //    06 Aug 2018, 16:25 IST

London, Aug 6 (AFP) Jose Mourinho has warned Manchester United face a "difficult season" if they do not strengthen their squad before the Premier League transfer window shuts on Thursday.

United's build-up to the new campaign has been dominated by Mourinho's clear frustration over transfers, which has brought his relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward into the spotlight.

The only arrivals at Old Trafford this summer have been Brazilian midfielder Fred, teenage full-back Diogo Dalot and back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant.

In sharp contrast, Champions League finalists Liverpool have spent more than 170 million pounds (USD 220 million) on new signings including Brazil's World Cup goalkeeper Alisson and midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita.

"My CEO knows what I want and I still have a few days to wait and see what happens," the Portuguese manager told MUTV ahead of his side's pre-season friendly defeat by Bayern Munich on Sunday.

"The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and already have fantastic teams. Or they are investing massively like Liverpool, who are buying everything and everybody.

"If we don't make our team better it will be a difficult season for us." United were beaten 1-0 by Bayern at the Allianz Arena, five days before their Premier League campaign begins at home to Leicester.

Mourinho, without some key players due to their involvement at the World Cup, including Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard, brought on academy prospects James Garner, Axel Tuanzebe, Tahith Chong and Demetri Mitchell during the second half.

At full-time, he compared his youthful team to the raft of talent at Bayern's disposal, including experienced players such as Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben.

"Finally, it's over. Finally, such a difficult pre-season is over," Mourinho told mufc.com.

"The players were, once more, brilliant. They could not have done better than what they did. (It was a) fantastic experience for the boys."

Mourinho, who has been linked with moves for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire before the transfer window shuts, selected Alexis Sanchez as captain in Bavaria.

Reports in Germany on Sunday said United have also expressed an interest in Bayern defender Jerome Boateng.

Javi Martinez scored the only goal of the game in Munich, heading home from a second-half corner

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Reports: Real Madrid star rejects Man United move after...
RELATED STORY
Between the Lines: Deciphering Mourinho's Bruising Quotes...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Bale has decided to join Spurs,...
RELATED STORY
3 positions Manchester United need to strengthen
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 players Jose Mourinho will heavily rely on this season
RELATED STORY
Mourinho unsure if Martial will return to Man United
RELATED STORY
3 Jose Mourinho alternatives Manchester United should...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer roundup: Man Utd attempt to negotiate...
RELATED STORY
3 positions Manchester United still need to strengthen 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow QAR BAT 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs BATE
Tomorrow MAL VID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Vidi
Tomorrow SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
Tomorrow STA AJA 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs Ajax
08 Aug CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartak Trnava
08 Aug BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
08 Aug PAO SPA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Spartak Moskva
08 Aug SAL SHK 10:30 PM Salzburg vs Shkendija
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow PYU MAC 09:30 PM Pyunik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us