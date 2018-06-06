Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Muguruza condemns Sharapova to worst Slam loss in six years

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 19:49 IST
61

Paris, Jun 6 (AFP) Garbine Muguruza thrashed Maria Sharapova 6-2, 6-1 to reach the French Open semi-finals today, condemning the Russian to her worst Grand Slam defeat in more than six years.

The Spanish third seed, who was the champion in Paris in 2016, will face either top seed Simona Halep or two-time major winner Angelique Kerber for a place in Saturday's final.

Sharapova, playing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, suffered her most one-sided defeat at the Slams since a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Victoria Azarenka in the 2012 Australian Open final.

"I am very pleased to be in another final in Paris," said Muguruza who has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

"I was up against a great player so I had make sure I brought my best tennis."

Sharapova, who missed the 2016 tournament because of a doping ban and last year after she was refused a wild card, was broken six times, committed 27 unforced errors and won just five points on her own serve in the second set.

It was just her fifth loss in 25 Grand Slam quarter-finals.

Muguruza pounced on an error-plagued Sharapova start to lead 4-0 with a double break.

Sharapova never recovered from serving up three double faults in the first game. By the end of the first set, the five-time major winner had won just eight points against the Muguruza serve and failed to carve out a single break point.

Muguruza only hit five winners in the opener which was more than enough against the erratic Russian who reached the quarter-finals for the first time in three years when old rival Serena Williams handed her an injury-enforced walkover.

Sharapova, 31, was broken in the opening game of the second set which she immediately retrieved.

However, it was just a brief respite as 24-year-old Wimbledon champion Muguruza claimed a quick double break for 4-1, backed up by a hold for 5-1.

It was all over in the next game when Sharapova sent another backhand out wide.

In Thursday's other semi-final, US Open champion Sloane Stephens will take on fellow American Madison Keys in a repeat of the 2017 final at Flushing Meadows

5 of the worst cup final performances in football history
RELATED STORY
UEFA 'strongly condemns' Michael Oliver abuse
RELATED STORY
5 of the worst managerial appointments in recent Premier...
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki remains on course, Sharapova dispatches Begu
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: Top 5 worst signings of the Roman Abramovich Era
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
Reviewing Liverpool's 2017-18 season month-by-month: Part...
RELATED STORY
Six new names expected to light up the World Cup in Russia
RELATED STORY
Worst defeat of my career – Busquets bemoans Barca loss
RELATED STORY
5 worst matches for Zinedine Zidane as manager of Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Today IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT NIG CZE
0 - 1
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
10 Jun FRA UNI 12:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018