Muhren tips De Ligt and De Jong for United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
07 Nov 2018, 16:08 IST
MatthijsdeLigt - cropped
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt

Ex-Manchester United and Ajax player Arnold Muhren believes his fellow Dutchmen Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong would represent excellent signings for the Premier League club.

De Ligt and De Jong are the current generation's standout graduates of Ajax's feted youth system, and Manchester City and Barcelona have both been linked as having an interest in the pair.

As such, Muhren feels his countrymen could shine if they moved to Old Trafford.

"There are two [Dutch] players who are good enough - Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt," he told Omnisport.

"They can play for Man United without any problems."

Jose Mourinho's frustrations over failing to secure a new centre-back during the most recent transfer window have been well documented.

Muhren, who has heavily criticised the Portuguese's tenure at United, thinks the 19-year-old De Ligt could be the ideal candidate to slot into the heart of the defence.

"At United they've tried several centre-backs. Why could De Ligt not play there?

"He proved that he is strong enough. He is still young enough to grow. He'd get a lot more experience at United.

"United are still searching for the ideal centre-back. De Ligt would bring light to United.

"And United are assured of a player who can play there for years."

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
