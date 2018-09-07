Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Muller and Kroos rue missed opportunity

07 Sep 2018
Germany forward Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos rued a host of missed chances as Germany were held to a 0-0 draw by France in their Nations League opener.

The previous two World Cup winners largely underwhelmed in Munich but it was the hosts – aiming to bounce back from their Russia 2018 humiliation – who came on strong in the closing stages.

Germany found France debutant Alphonse Areola in inspired form between the posts, though, as Muller erred in key positions and Matthias Ginter was stunningly denied at close quarters.

"I would have liked to win because we had such good scoring chances," the Bayern Munich forward told ZDF.

Real Madrid's Kroos produced a typically assured display in central midfield, completing all of his passes in the first half.

"We controlled the game well, didn't allow any counter-attacks," he added.

"What was disappointing was that, after some great chances, we didn't score."

Germany are back in action on Sunday, when they host Peru in a friendly at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

