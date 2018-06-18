Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Muller: Germany under extreme pressure

Germany's chastening loss to Mexico in Moscow has their World Cup defence in jeopardy and Thomas Muller urged his colleagues to response.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 11:33 IST
257
ThomasMuller - cropped
Germany forward Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller acknowledges Germany have no further margin for error at Russia 2018 but dismissed the notion of complacency being a factor in the shock 1-0 loss to Mexico.

Juan Carlos Osorio's side tore into the world champions at the Luzhniki Stadium and should arguably have had more to show for their efforts than Hirving Lozano's 35th-minute winner.

Muller and other veterans of Germany's march to glory four years ago floundered against El Tri's high-intensity approach, with Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira overrun in midfield to leave centre-backs Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng horribly exposed.

"We now have to win both games and are under extreme pressure. And if we want to do that positively then we need character," the Bayern Munich forward told reporters.

"We do not have to change the attitude. It's not that we do not want to, but sometimes we did the wrong things at the wrong time."

Germany's vulnerabilities in the transitions were a standout feature of the first half, while Joachim Low's men also suffered problems against the counter-attack during their pre-tournament friendlies.

"Of course you can secure [the defence]," he added. "There are ball losses in the wrong moments that hurt us.

"We will continue to analyse the situation with the coaching team and then try to stop it. We have to show what we can do in the next games."

Muller looking to create history with Germany
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Thomas Muller chasing goal-scoring record
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany's 5 most iconic matches
RELATED STORY
5 things that could help Germany retain the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
Three breakout stars from the 3 previous editions of the...
RELATED STORY
Germany are better than 2014 - Confident Muller ready for...
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: Germany vs Mexico- 3 key battles to...
RELATED STORY
Hummels and Muller to sit out Germany friendly as Low...
RELATED STORY
Thomas Muller Facts
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us