Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mumbai City hold Chiangmai FC to draw in pre-season match

PTI
NEWS
News
82   //    03 Sep 2018, 19:57 IST

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw against Chiangmai FC Sunday.

Mumbai City's new recruit Bipin Singh scored both the goals against the tier two team in the Thai League.

The game was played in Chiang Mai in Thailand, a media release issued by the club said.

In the run up to the fifth edition of the ISL, Mumbai City FC are having their pre-season training in Thailand.

Mumbai's new coach, Jorge Costa,marshalled his resources cleverly, assessing them in the first half by unleashing his brand of aggressive football.

He opened up the game further in the second half which saw Chiangmai FC's Pichai draw first blood in the 61st minute, with a well executed corner.

Mumbai City responded swiftly, with young Pranjal presenting a perfect cross from the left for Bipin to capitalise on and make it 1-1 in the 76th minute mark.

Mumbai City, however, got lucky first, with the Chiangmai custodian fumbling in the 84th minute and allowing the ball to trickle into the goal.

It was a 30-yard strike from Bipin, but it could easily have been stopped.

But Chiangmai FC's player Seo Dong Hyeon found the back of the net in stoppage time to end the contest 2-2.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City has bolstered its squad by signing up highly experienced Modou Sougou of Senegal.

Sougou began his career with UD Leiria in the Primeira Liga of Portugal before going on to represent Olympique de Marseilles, CFR 1907 Cluj, Moreirense FC and Sheffield Wednesday.

On the signing of Sougou, Costa said, "He has shown his quality in the best leagues in the world and he has the speed and talent our team needs.

"We are sure that he will be one of the key cogs in the Mumbai City FC wheel in the upcoming season," the coach added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC bring in Souvik Chakrabarti 
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC part ways with head coach...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester City get easy...
RELATED STORY
Mumbai City FC sign left-back Subhasish Bose from...
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Veteran defender Anwar Ali reunites with Mumbai...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Ex-Bengaluru FC defender Subhasish Bose joins...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions Leauge 2018/19 - Teams Expected to Move to...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United players with a point to prove on...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Girona FC vs Melbourne City FC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us