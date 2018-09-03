Mumbai City hold Chiangmai FC to draw in pre-season match

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw against Chiangmai FC Sunday.

Mumbai City's new recruit Bipin Singh scored both the goals against the tier two team in the Thai League.

The game was played in Chiang Mai in Thailand, a media release issued by the club said.

In the run up to the fifth edition of the ISL, Mumbai City FC are having their pre-season training in Thailand.

Mumbai's new coach, Jorge Costa,marshalled his resources cleverly, assessing them in the first half by unleashing his brand of aggressive football.

He opened up the game further in the second half which saw Chiangmai FC's Pichai draw first blood in the 61st minute, with a well executed corner.

Mumbai City responded swiftly, with young Pranjal presenting a perfect cross from the left for Bipin to capitalise on and make it 1-1 in the 76th minute mark.

Mumbai City, however, got lucky first, with the Chiangmai custodian fumbling in the 84th minute and allowing the ball to trickle into the goal.

It was a 30-yard strike from Bipin, but it could easily have been stopped.

But Chiangmai FC's player Seo Dong Hyeon found the back of the net in stoppage time to end the contest 2-2.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City has bolstered its squad by signing up highly experienced Modou Sougou of Senegal.

Sougou began his career with UD Leiria in the Primeira Liga of Portugal before going on to represent Olympique de Marseilles, CFR 1907 Cluj, Moreirense FC and Sheffield Wednesday.

On the signing of Sougou, Costa said, "He has shown his quality in the best leagues in the world and he has the speed and talent our team needs.

"We are sure that he will be one of the key cogs in the Mumbai City FC wheel in the upcoming season," the coach added