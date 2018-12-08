Mumbai City look to displace table-toppers Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru, Dec 8 (PTI) The only unbeaten team in the tournament, Bengaluru FC will look to continue the invincible run and consolidate their position at the top when they host Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

While Bengaluru have been on an invincible run, winning seven matches and drawing two to grab the top position, Mumbai have registered six wins, two draws and two losses to be placed at the second spot with 20 points.

With just three points separating the two teams, Mumbai would look to break Bengaluru's unbeaten run at Sree Kanteerava stadium but it is easier said than done as the hosts will be enjoying the big home advantage.

Mumbai FC were thrashed 0-5 by FC Goa at Fatorda but since then the transformation that they have had is amazing.

They are unbeaten for six matches in a row, winning five of them. That has propelled them to second on the table, and now that they have climbed so high up, they will look to displace Bengaluru FC from the top.

Should Bengaluru FC manage to avoid defeat, they would have faced all the teams participating in the ISL and still managed to maintain their unbeaten start a rare achievement.

"We have had to play against the team placed second so many times. It's nice that (other) teams see us as a challenge. I hope that we can have a very good game tomorrow," said Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat.

Though Bengaluru have struggled to find their free-scoring ways in the absence of Venezuelan hitman Miku, the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh have stepped up.

Bhutanese forward Chencho Gyeltshen also made an impact, popping up with a brilliant equaliser to salvage a draw against NorthEast United in the last match.

Bengaluru have showcased their persistence in attack in the matches that they have played, scoring six goals after the 75th minute.

In fact, they netted late winners against Delhi Dynamos and FC Pune City - a trait Jorge Costa's Mumbai City need to be aware of and not lose focus until the end of the match.

"I know what we have to do tomorrow. I have not found any weak points in Bengaluru side. They are very good individually and as a team. Having said all this, I want to go home with 3 points and I think we can to it," said Mumbai City coach Jorge Costa.

It will be return of sorts for Joyner Lourenco, who struggled to break into the first team last season, and has been an integral part of Mumbai City's resurgence. Since he has joined the club, they have won five of their last six matches.

Subashish Bose too would look to put in a splendid display after he was let go by the Bengaluru-based club, despite featuring in almost every game last season.

The game shall also witness a battle between potentially two of the best goalkeepers in India as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh guard their respective goals