×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mumbai ODI: MCA cites financial constraints, COA chief confident of solution

PTI
NEWS
News
15   //    09 Oct 2018, 16:59 IST

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) The BCCI is confident that the Mumbai Cricket Association will host India's fourth ODI against the West Indies on October 29 despite the roadblocks cited by the state body's officials.

The MCA officials Tuesday met a senior BCCI official to apprise him of the prevailing difficulties, including their inability to operate the MCA bank account and non-issuance of a tender notice for in-stadia advertising rights.

"On the request of a top BCCI official, senior MCA officials and a few Managing Committee members met and appraised him about the situation that presently there is nobody to operate the bank account and to invite tenders for the game," a top MCA official told PTI.

"We haven't yet awarded any tenders, including for in-stadia advertising, catering, house keeping, private security and for other works for the October 29 game," the official informed.

However, COA chief Vinod Rai said a feasible solution would soon be worked out.

"I am not at all saying that Mumbai ODI will be shifted. Yes, they have raised some issues and I am confident that we will have a feasible solution," Rai told PTI.

"The MCA secretary Unmesh Khanwilkar and another member had approached the Bombay High Court through a notice of motion for appointment for an ad-hoc committee for the India West Indies One Day International."

"However, the High Court has asked them to approach the Supreme Court. The applicants Unmesh Khanwilkar and Ganesh Iyer are yet to decide whether they will be going to the Supreme Court or not," another official, who is in know of the things, said.

However, the official said there is no option but to approach the apex court for the smooth conduct of the One-Day match and day-to-day as administration.

The Bombay High Court, earlier this year, appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on September 14.

Earlier, the Association adopted a "wait and watch" policy over the issue of complimentary passes. That issue has been sorted after it was decided that membership tickets won't be counted inside the 10 percent complimentary passes as per the new constitution.

"However, now the first issue is about seeking clarity on the operation of bank accounts for making various payments including salaries. The BCCI has assured that issue of complimentary passes will be resolved," the official signed off

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Nagaland Football: A special child needs special attention
RELATED STORY
Kerala Blasters v Mumbai City FC Preview: Venue & Where...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 7 foreign debutants to look out for in the...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City, 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Is Harry Maguire the solution to Manchester United's...
RELATED STORY
The Spirit of Old Trafford: What's next for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United make an offer of €300 million for PSG...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best managerial appointments in the last decade
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19 Team Preview: Mumbai City FC
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players Arsene Wenger signed in the Emirates era
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Tomorrow ETH KEN 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Kenya
11 Oct GHA SIE 09:30 PM Ghana vs Sierra Leone
International Friendlies 2018
11 Oct BAH SYR 03:30 PM Bahrain vs Syria
11 Oct HON THA 05:30 PM Hong Kong vs Thailand
11 Oct UAE HON 08:30 PM UAE vs Honduras
11 Oct KUW LEB 09:30 PM Kuwait vs Lebanon
11 Oct TUR BOS 11:00 PM Turkey vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
11 Oct IRA ARG 11:30 PM Iraq vs Argentina
FA Cup 2018-19
11 Oct CHI HEN 12:15 AM Chippenham Town vs Hendon
11 Oct TAU ST- 12:15 AM Taunton Town vs St Albans City
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us