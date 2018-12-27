×
Murillo out to make Barcelona stay permanent

Omnisport
NEWS
News
149   //    27 Dec 2018, 23:28 IST
Murillo - cropped
Jeison Murillo has joined Barcelona on loan

Jeison Murillo is looking to ensure Barcelona make his move from Valencia permanent after the defender arrived at Camp Nou on loan.

With Samuel Umtiti still recovering from injury and Thomas Vermaelen expected to be out until January, Barca have moved quickly to reinforce their defence heading into the second half of the season.

And Murillo, who impressed on loan at Valencia last term before signing on a permanent deal from Inter, has been drafted in on a temporary basis.

The deal includes a €25million purchase option and Murillo is determined to impress head coach Ernesto Valverde enough to secure a transfer.

"The truth is that I am very happy with this opportunity, I thank the club for this beautiful opportunity, now it only remains to work for the coach," Murillo said at his presentation on Thursday.

"It would be a dream [to stay] and I hope I can count on it. I worked for this since I was little.

"I know that there are great players in this team and what I have learned is they're a great family too. It's a dream come true."

Barca allowed Yerry Mina to leave the club in August and, although the Everton defender failed to settle at Camp Nou, Murillo has sought the advice of his fellow Colombia international.

"I am very close to Yerry, he obviously recommended some things to me," said Murillo.

"He advised me, I am happy and now it is in me to take advantage of this opportunity, but I cannot compare myself with him and I want to show that I can be part of the club and its objectives."

Another defender linked with Barca was Sao Paulo's Rodrigo Caio, with sporting director Eric Abidal acknowledging the LaLiga club's interest in the Brazil international.

"It's true that one of the names that we considered to sign at centre-back could have been Caio, but we took a decision and we chose Murillo," said Abidal.

"As a player, I could have signed with other clubs, but in the end, I signed with Barcelona. These things happen in football and they have to respect our decisions."

