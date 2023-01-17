“Must be an inspiration to youngsters all over the country” – Garth Crooks explains why Manchester United defender could be new role model

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks was extremely impressed by the recent performances put in by Manchester United defender Luke Shaw. The England international is primarily a left-back but has excelled as a centre-back, which has coincided with the Red Devils' recent resurgence in form.

Crooks stated that Shaw has been excellent as a centre-back, particularly against Erling Haaland in the Manchester derby at the weekend. Manchester United secured a 2-1 comeback win against their city-rivals, and in the process denied kept Haaland quiet throughout.

Crooks therefore opted to go for Luke Shaw as the central defender in a back-three as part of his Premier League team of the week. Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Garth Crooks was quoted as saying the following:

"I said when Luke Shaw played in the centre-back role against Bournemouth recently that he was inspirational. Well, against Manchester City's goalscoring phenomenon Erling Haaland, he was even better."

Crooks stated that Luke Shaw could be a role model for young footballers aiming to become defenders in the future. The pundit stated that the physicality of the player does not determine his success as a centre-back and Shaw is a perfect example of the same. He said:

I once heard Liverpool's late, great Emlyn Hughes - himself a ferocious competitor - suggest that "a good big 'un will always beat a good little 'un". At the time I bridled at the comment and refused to accept it - and the passing of time has not changed my mind."

He added:

"For far too long English football has suffered from such antiquated notions. However, Shaw's recent displays for Manchester United must be an inspiration to youngsters all over the country who are desperate to play at centre-back but have been told they are not big enough."

How has Luke Shaw performed for Manchester United this season?

Luke Shaw has been a vital member of Manchester United's squad ever since Erik ten Hag replaced Ralf Rangnick as the club's manager. The Englishman had trouble finding a place in the starting XI early on but has now become a pivotal part of the team.

As things stand, Shaw has made 21 appearances for the Red Devils and has contributed a goal and two assists across all competitions. He scored against Bournemouth earlier this month in a resounding 3-0 victory for Manchester United.

United will now travel to London to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday (January 18).

Poll : 0 votes