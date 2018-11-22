×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mutko returns to Russian soccer body after stepping aside

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    22 Nov 2018, 18:46 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who was banned from the Olympics for life because of his country's doping scandals, has returned to a senior role in Russian soccer.

Mutko said late last year he would step aside temporarily as Russian Football Union president after the International Olympic Committee imposed the ban. FIFA welcomed that decision ahead of Russia hosting this year's World Cup.

The RFU said Mutko, who is still formally considered president, took part in a meeting on Wednesday to back Gianni Infantino's re-election bid as president of FIFA — even though would-be challengers still have more than two months to register.

The RFU refused to comment when asked by The Associated Press if this meant Mutko was back in full control of the organization.

Even after formally stepping aside, Mutko remained closely linked with Russian soccer and attended national team training. The day before Russia's opening World Cup match, coach Stanislav Cherchesov said he planned to have dinner with Mutko.

Mutko played a leading role in Russia's bid to host the World Cup and was in charge of the country's preparations for several years until stepping down from those roles following the IOC ruling.

Mutko was Russia's sports minister from 2008-16, a period when the World Anti-Doping Agency said ministry officials oversaw rampant dominant, including when Russia hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Known for his pugnacious defenses of Russian athletes and willingness to portray doping allegations as part of an anti-Russian conspiracy, Mutko has said he will appeal against his ban from the Olympics. No date for the case has been set.

Associated Press
NEWS
Mutko returns to Russian Football Union
RELATED STORY
2 Russian soccer internationals charged after brawls
RELATED STORY
Egypt's retired soccer star sentenced to 1 year in prison
RELATED STORY
Italian soccer body promises to punish Lazio for sexist fans
RELATED STORY
What Happens When Youth Soccer Players Stop Using Their...
RELATED STORY
Post-Brexit bid to curb foreign player imports splits soccer
RELATED STORY
Designer of Brazil soccer team kit dies at age 83
RELATED STORY
Russian clubs struggle to maintain World Cup momentum
RELATED STORY
Are Arsenal right to let Aaron Ramsey leave?
RELATED STORY
25 Biggest Soccer Stadiums In The World
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us