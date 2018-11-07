×
My dream is to make history at Barcelona, says Malcom

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    07 Nov 2018, 06:57 IST
Malcom - cropped
Malcom celebrates his first Barcelona goal

Malcom insisted he wanted to make history with Barcelona after scoring his first goal for the club in the 1-1 Champions League draw against Inter.

The 21-year-old has made just one start in all competitions since arriving in a reported €40million deal from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in the close-season, and his cameo appearance at San Siro was just his fourth for Barca, and first in the Champions League.

Malcom left his mark, however, scoring two minutes after replacing Ousmane Dembele, another young winger who has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth.

Mauro Icardi's equaliser four minutes later ultimately cancelled out Malcom's effort, but the Brazilian is now hopeful of building on his maiden goal, and reiterated his desire to force his way into Ernesto Valverde's plans.

"Barcelona was a dream I had as a child," Malcom said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"To debut in the Champions League and score a goal, I will celebrate with the family. My dream at Barca is starting, my dream is to make history and do great things. 

"I have to thank the group for giving me confidence. I want to play more. Every day I train to be able to show that I have the quality to be in this group."

Barca's point proved enough to guarantee their progression from Group B, with Inter or Tottenham likely to take second place.

