My players aren't s*** – Pochettino defends Spurs squad

19 Sep 2018, 06:43 IST

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hit back at the media amid questions over Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld, insisting his players are not "s***".

Spurs slumped to a third straight loss on Tuesday, beaten 2-1 by Inter at San Siro in the Champions League.

Trippier and Alderweireld missed the Group B clash, Pochettino citing a "technical decision", as late goals from Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino saw Inter to a win after Christian Eriksen's opener.

But Pochettino was unhappy with questions around Trippier and Alderweireld as he defended his squad.

"Why disrespect the players that aren't on the pitch?" he told a news conference.

"You can blame me and say, 'Gaffer, you were so so rubbish in your selection of the starting 11.' But please don't disrespect the players who were playing, because it's my decision.

FULL-TIME: A late comeback sees the hosts take the points at the San Siro as we fall to defeat in our opening game of the @ChampionsLeague. pic.twitter.com/Keb9Lhu96f — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 18, 2018

"Of course, Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, we have 25 players. And you believe that and sometimes you behave with your question, you ask me like I can only use 11 and the other 13 or 14 players are rubbish, are s***, I don't know.

"Sorry, but I am so disappointed because I am a person that respects you a lot and the players. When my decision is to play with 11, you must respect my decision because I am the manager.

"You cannot disrespect. You show too much disrespect for the players who play in the position, as the players you have given me the names of now."