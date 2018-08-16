N'Zonzi is better than Malcom - Monchi takes aim at Barca star

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 1.18K // 16 Aug 2018, 18:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

New Roma signing Steven N'Zonzi and sporting director Monchi

Roma sporting director Monchi had a pop at Malcom following his controversial move to Barcelona, insisting new arrival Steven N'Zonzi is a better signing than the Brazilian would have been.

Malcom had been on the verge of joining Roma in July, with the Serie A club and his former side Bordeaux announcing an agreement had been reached.

But Barca came in at the 11th hour and secured a €41million deal for the talented winger, leaving Monchi incensed.

Monchi subsequently gave Roma's in-house TV station a detailed outline of how the deal broke down, while he also vowed to sign a player "equal or even better than Malcom".

And in N'Zonzi – a €26.65million addition from Monchi's former club Sevilla and member of France's World Cup-winning squad – he thinks he has succeeded.

Monchi: "What's better than signing a World Cup winner? They are different roles, but for me Steven is better than Malcom.



"We have been impressed with Coric and Zaniolo. Very impressed. But clearly we have a lot of midfielders right now. A Serie A loan might be best for them." — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 16, 2018

"I said I would get a stronger player [than Malcom], but not necessarily in the same role," Monchi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

"Doesn't a world champion seem stronger than Malcom to you? For me Steven is better than Malcom.

"We already have stronger players on our team. We have improved the team without thinking about the defined roles.

"Malcom was a possibility because he seemed strong, but we went ahead looking for both the same and the other players.

"Ten days ago, it was impossible to sign Steven due to an economic reason, but thanks to the desire of his agent – who is his dad – to come here and the effort of the club, we succeeded. Nothing has changed. We have taken a strong player."

N'Zonzi had a difficult start at Sevilla after Monchi brought him to LaLiga, but he went on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in Spain and leaves the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as a World Cup winner.

But it was not success in Russia that prompted his desire to leave, with the Frenchman – who attempted to force a move in January after falling out with Sevilla's management – wanting a new challenge.

Nzonzi: "Monchi helped me a great deal when I arrived at Sevilla. He’s a top professional, who has shown he knows how to win. Now I just want to work hard and show everyone how good I am."#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/TS2DsFh1M3 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 16, 2018

"No, it was not that [winning the World Cup]," N'Zonzi said. "I spent three wonderful years in Seville, but I felt the need for a new challenge and I chose a great club that will help me grow.

"Monchi helped me a great deal when I arrived at Sevilla. He's a top professional, who has shown he knows how to win. Now I just want to work hard and show everyone how good I am."