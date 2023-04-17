Nacional vs Medellin Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19, 2023

Nacional welcome Medellin to the Estadio Gran Parque Central in the CONMEBOL Libertadores on Wednesday (April 19).

The Uruguayan champions have made a perfect start in Group B, beating Venezuelan representatives Metropolitanos 2-1 away to claim top spot. Nacional were the only side to record a win in the group on matchday one. The other game ended in a 1-1 draw between Medellin and Internacional.

The visitors held a one-goal lead over Internacional till four minutes from time when Alan Patrick pulled level for the Brazilians, leaving home fans frustrated. Medellin were hoping to pocket maximum points at home before their tricky trip to Montevideo to face Nacional.

Bolso are in search of a fourth CONMEBOL Libertadores title. Last year, they failed to progress beyond the group stage, finishing third and joining the Copa Sudamericana. Domestically, they sit third in the Primera Division with 19 points ahead of matchday 20. In a prelude to the Medellin clash, Nacional crushed Fenix 4-0 at the weekend.

Meanwhile, El Rojo Paisa, who finished second in the Colombian top flight last season, are holding the line this term. They have posted two losses in ten games and sit seventh in the standings with 19 points in 14 games. Medellin will head into this clash on the back of successive league wins – home and away.

Nacional vs Medellin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nacional have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored 13 goals and conceded twice in their last five home outings.

Nacional are the most successful team in the Primera Division with 49 titles, while Medellin boast six top-flight titles.

Medellin have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five road games.

Nacional have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Medellin have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Nacional – W-D-W-L-W; Medellin – W-W-L-D-D.

Nacional vs Medellin Prediction

Ignacio Ramírez has been a top performer for the hosts with six goals. Emmanuel Gigliotti has provided thunderclap moments as well with four goals. Another formidable player is right-winger Diego Zabala, who boasts two goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, Diber Cambindo remains the visitors’ main attacking threat. He leads the team with four goals while Luciano Pons, Felipe Pardo and Miguel Monsalve have scored twice apiece.

Nevertheless, expect Nacional to prevail over Medellin due to their robustness and home advantage.

Prediction: Nacional 3-1 Medellín

Nacional vs Medellin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nacional

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nacional to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Medellin to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes