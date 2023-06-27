Nacional vs Metropolitanos Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2023

Nacional and Metropolitanos square off at the Estadio Gran Parque Central in the final Group B game of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday (June 28). While Los Violetas will be playing for pride, the hosts will look to secure their spot in the knockouts of the continental showpiece.

Nacional saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end on Friday, as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Liverpool UY in the Uruguayan top flight. Alvaro Gutierrez’s men now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where their dreams of a knockout appearance has come under threat after failing to win their last three games.

With eight points from five games, Nacional are third in Group B, one point behind second-placed Internacional.

Meanwhile, Metropolitanos were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Portuguesa FC in the Venezuelan Primera Division last time out. Jose María Morr’s men have now lost three games on the spin since a 1-0 win over Portuguesa on May 21.

Metropolitanos’ poor form has been in keeping with their woeful run in the Copa Libertadores, where they have lost their five games and are rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Nacional vs Metropolitanos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Nacional and Metropolitanos, with the Tricolors winning 2-1 in April’s reverse.

The Uruguayan outfit are winless in four of their last five games across competition, losing twice since mid-May.

Metropolitanos are on a run of four defeats in five outings and have lost all five Copa Libertadores games, conceding ten goals and scoring four.

Gutierrez’s men are unbeaten in ten competitive home games since the turn of the year, winning eight times.

Nacional vs Metropolitanos Prediction

Nacional head into the midweek game needing all three points to progress to the next phase of the continental showpiece.

Gutierrez’s men take on an inexperienced Metropolitanos side who have endured a horror campaign, so they should pick up an all-important win in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Nacional 3-1 Metropolitanos

Nacional vs Metropolitanos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nacional

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Nacional’s last nine games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in Metropolitanos’ last five outings.)

