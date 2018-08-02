Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nagelsmann key to Werner's long-term Leipzig future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
113   //    02 Aug 2018, 19:43 IST
Timo Werner and Julian Nagelsmann - cropped
RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Hoffeheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Timo Werner says the prospect of working with Julian Nagelsmann has convinced him to block out thoughts of leaving RB Leipzig.

Nagelsmann has agreed to take over as head coach at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

The 31-year-old has established a strong reputation with his work at Hoffenheim, leading the club to successive top-four finishes in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig striker Werner is impressed by what he has seen and is already looking forward to linking up with his future boss.

"Julian Nagelsmann is the best coach in Germany," Werner told Kicker.

"To get such a coach is a statement to the league. For me that plays an important part in my thinking.

"It is appealing to work with him for a few years. He can take us very far as a team and young players."

Werner, 22, has stamped his credentials as one of Europe's top prospects over the past two seasons, netting 34 league goals.

The former Stuttgart forward, who in the past has been linked to Real Madrid, admits to having considered a new challenge prior to a difficult World Cup with Germany.

"At the end of last season, I thought about [the future] briefly. But I completely shut down those thoughts," he said.

"I have two more years on my contract, I am fully focused on playing football and on having the greatest possible success with Leipzig, and [on returning] to the Champions League."

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has reverted back to the role of head coach for the upcoming campaign.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Poulsen excited to work with RB Leipzig-bound Nagelsmann
RELATED STORY
Julian Nagelsmann to RB Leipzig : A perfect match?
RELATED STORY
Julian Nagelsmann: the Bundesliga prodigy swapping...
RELATED STORY
Nagelsmann to leave Hoffenheim amid RB Leipzig rumours
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Nagelsmann to take RB Leipzig role in 2019
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Rangnick takes RB Leipzig reins for...
RELATED STORY
Julian Nagelsmann: The remarkable rise of RB Leipzig
RELATED STORY
I turned down Real Madrid, claims Nagelsmann
RELATED STORY
Outgoing Nagelsmann still has Hoffenheim's trust
RELATED STORY
Julian Nagelsmann - The hidden man behind Hoffenheim's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us