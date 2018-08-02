Nagelsmann key to Werner's long-term Leipzig future

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Hoffeheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Timo Werner says the prospect of working with Julian Nagelsmann has convinced him to block out thoughts of leaving RB Leipzig.

Nagelsmann has agreed to take over as head coach at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

The 31-year-old has established a strong reputation with his work at Hoffenheim, leading the club to successive top-four finishes in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig striker Werner is impressed by what he has seen and is already looking forward to linking up with his future boss.

"Julian Nagelsmann is the best coach in Germany," Werner told Kicker.

"To get such a coach is a statement to the league. For me that plays an important part in my thinking.

"It is appealing to work with him for a few years. He can take us very far as a team and young players."

140 - Since Julian #Nagelsmann took charge in February 2016, only FC Bayern (201) and Borussia Dortmund (152) have collected more points in the #Bundesliga than Hoffenheim (140). Coveted. pic.twitter.com/lRh5aAbJhs — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 21, 2018

Werner, 22, has stamped his credentials as one of Europe's top prospects over the past two seasons, netting 34 league goals.

The former Stuttgart forward, who in the past has been linked to Real Madrid, admits to having considered a new challenge prior to a difficult World Cup with Germany.

"At the end of last season, I thought about [the future] briefly. But I completely shut down those thoughts," he said.

"I have two more years on my contract, I am fully focused on playing football and on having the greatest possible success with Leipzig, and [on returning] to the Champions League."

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has reverted back to the role of head coach for the upcoming campaign.