Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6, 2023 

Nagoya Grampus host Kashima Antlers at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday (September 6) in the first leg of the J League Cup quarterfinal.

The hosts have struggled recently but remain in the race for the J League title. Nagoya drew 1-1 with 16th-placed Yokohama FC in their last game. They took the lead midway through the first half via a Sho Inagaki strike before Yokohama scored a late equaliser.

Nagoya enjoyed a brilliant group stage run in the cup competition. They finished comfortably atop their group with 15 points in six games to advance to the knockouts for the fourth straight time.

Kashima, meanwhile, are playing well, steadily climbing up the standings in their pursuit of continental football. They drew 2-2 against Shonan Bellmare last time out, with substitute Arthur Caike bagging the equaliser from the spot in stoppage time.

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 80 meetings between the two sides, with Nagoya trailing 44-28.

Kashima have won one of their last six games in the fixture.

Nagoya are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Nagoya are the only side in the top flight this season without a home loss.

Kashima have picked up 22 points on the road in the J League this season. Only Vissel Kobe (24) have picked up more.

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Nagoya are on a four-game winless streak, losing three. They are, however, unbeaten in 11 games at the Toyota Stadium.

Kashima, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten run, losing one of their six games. They have, however, won one of their last seven away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Nagoya 1-0 Kashima

Nagoya Grampus vs Kashima Antlers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nagoya

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last nine meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last nine matchups.)