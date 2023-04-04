Create

Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2023 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Nagoya host Yokohama on Wednesday.

Nagoya Grampus host Yokohama at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday (April 5) in the J League Cup.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid start to their league campaign but now turn their attention to cup football this week. Nagoya beat Vissel Kobe in the first round of last month before a 2-1 comeback win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima, where Ryoya Morishita and Kensuke Nagai scoring a quickfire double in the second half. Nagoya are atop Group C with six points from an obtainable six.

Yokohama, meanwhile, have struggled in the top- light and will hope for better luck in the League Cup. They opened their cup campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima before a 1-0 defeat to Vissel Kobe in the second round last month. The visitors are rock-bottom in the group and staring at an early elimination.

Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Wednesday's game will mark the tenth meeting between Nagoya and Yokohama. The hosts have won four of their previous matchups while the visitors have won three.
  • The visitors have won just one of their last four games in the fixture.
  • Yokohama are without a clean sheet in 11 games across competitions.
  • Nagoya are yet to taste defeat at home since October when they lost 4-0 to Yokohama F. Marinos.
  • The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding just twice.

Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama Prediction

Nagoya are on a run of back-to-back wins and have won four of their last five games across competitions. They have been solid at home recently.

Yokohama, meanwhile, are on an eight-game winless run, losing six. They have lost their last two away games, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-0 Yokohama

Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nagoya

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)

