Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2023 

Nagoya Grampus host Yokohama at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday (April 5) in the J League Cup.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid start to their league campaign but now turn their attention to cup football this week. Nagoya beat Vissel Kobe in the first round of last month before a 2-1 comeback win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima, where Ryoya Morishita and Kensuke Nagai scoring a quickfire double in the second half. Nagoya are atop Group C with six points from an obtainable six.

Yokohama, meanwhile, have struggled in the top- light and will hope for better luck in the League Cup. They opened their cup campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima before a 1-0 defeat to Vissel Kobe in the second round last month. The visitors are rock-bottom in the group and staring at an early elimination.

Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the tenth meeting between Nagoya and Yokohama. The hosts have won four of their previous matchups while the visitors have won three.

The visitors have won just one of their last four games in the fixture.

Yokohama are without a clean sheet in 11 games across competitions.

Nagoya are yet to taste defeat at home since October when they lost 4-0 to Yokohama F. Marinos.

The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding just twice.

Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama Prediction

Nagoya are on a run of back-to-back wins and have won four of their last five games across competitions. They have been solid at home recently.

Yokohama, meanwhile, are on an eight-game winless run, losing six. They have lost their last two away games, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-0 Yokohama

Nagoya Grampus vs Yokohama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nagoya

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)

