Nainggolan undergoes Inter medical ahead of Roma move

Associated Press
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 20:34 IST
155
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Combative midfielder Radja Nainggolan is undergoing a medical with Inter Milan ahead of a transfer from rival Roma.

The fee is expected to be 24 million euros ($28 million) with two players — veteran fullback Davide Santon and 18-year-old midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo — also heading to Roma in exchange.

At Inter, Nainggolan will reunite with former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti.

Spalletti says, "Nainggolan is the turbo that was missing in our motor."

The 30-year-old player was an integral member of Roma's run to the 2017-18 Champions League semifinals.

He spent 4 1/2 years at Roma, having made his Serie A debut with Cagliari.

Nainggolan announced his international retirement last month after being left out of Belgium's World Cup squad.

