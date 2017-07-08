Nainggolan will stay at Roma, insists Monchi

Manchester United and Inter have been linked with Radja Nainggolan but Roma have no intention of selling any more key players.

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan

Radja Nainggolan will "definitely" stay at Roma as part of the club's plans to build a competitive squad for next season, sporting director Monchi has said.

The Belgium international is a reported target for Inter and Manchester United, with the Premier League club said to be willing to pay around £40million for the midfielder.

Roma fans have made clear their frustrations around the club's transfer policy, with Mohamed Salah and Leandro Paredes sold and Antonio Rudiger tipped to complete a move to Chelsea.

However, Monchi is adamant that no more first-team players will be moved on and is confident that Roma will have a strong side by the time the transfer window closes at the end of August.

"Nainggolan will definitely stay at Roma," he told a news conference. "The time of selling important players is over. Now we build a team with the options that the market provides.

"One of the objectives we are working on is a winger and we'll try to get that done as quickly as possible. I prefer to wait and bring in the player I really want, rather than to act hastily."

Kostas Manolas continues to be linked with a move to Zenit but Monchi does not want their defensive options to become any weaker.

"We want one more centre-back, without anyone else leaving," he said. "A team is built not on July 1, but at the end of August. Once the transfer window closes, we'll have a very good squad. We are building a team capable of fighting and being competitive."

However, the former Sevilla director confessed that Roma's pursuit of forward Gregoire Defrel has been complicated by Sassuolo's asking price.

"We're a long way off," he said. "We are trying for a player with a similar profile to ours, but he is not the only option.

"We had a meeting with Sassuolo but we want to pay the right price. We have no intention of paying over the odds for a player."