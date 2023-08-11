Nantes vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2023

Nantes take on Toulouse in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.

This is the opening weekend of the 2023-24 season, and so anything is possible. However, it’s likely Toulouse will come into this match with slightly more confidence.

They finished in 13th place last season and also qualified for the Europa League after winning the Coupe de France. Nantes, meanwhile, survived relegation by a single point after finishing in 16th place.

Nantes vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last meeting between these sides took place just three months ago and ended 0-0. However, Toulouse’s last visit to Nantes saw them run out 1-5 winners in a Coupe de France game in April, something that should fill them with confidence.

Nantes only won one of their final 15 league matches in the 2022-23 season, defeating already relegated Angers 1-0 on the final day of the campaign.

Nantes’ main issue last season came with scoring goals. Only two sides – Angers and Ajaccio, who were both relegated – scored fewer than their total of 37. Worryingly, Ludovic Blas, who scored 12 goals last season, has now departed.

Toulouse ended their 2022-23 season on the back of a five-match unbeaten run. However, four of those games ended in draws, with three finishing 0-0.

Toulouse will likely rely on Dutch forward Thijs Dallinga for goals this season following the departure of Rhys Healey. Dallinga scored 12 goals in his debut Ligue 1 season last time around.

Nantes vs Toulouse Prediction

After Nantes’ struggles last season and the sales of both Ludovic Blas and Andy Delort, it’s probably safe to suspect that they might find things difficult in the upcoming campaign, too.

Toulouse aren’t the worst opening-day opponents for them, as they had struggles of their own last season despite winning a trophy, but they probably have a better chance of hitting the ground running here.

It won’t be easy for them due to being the away side, but the prediction is a narrow win for Toulouse.

Prediction: Nantes 0-1 Toulouse

Nantes vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Toulouse win.

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – yes (Nantes were one of the lowest-scoring sides last season while Toulouse struggled for goals late on too).

Tip 3: Toulouse to keep a clean sheet – yes (Toulouse only conceded three goals in their last seven games last season).