Napoli players, fans support Koulibaly after racist chants

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    29 Dec 2018, 23:31 IST
AP Image

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli fans and players are showing their support for defender Kalidou Koulibaly after he was subjected to racist chants this week.

With Koulibaly suspended, Napoli fullback Faouzi Ghoulam warmed up for Saturday's match against visiting Bologna wearing the Senegal international's No. 26 shirt.

Fans held up photos of Koulibaly and anti-racism banners with the hashtag label #SiamotuttiKalidou, which translates as "We are all Kalidou."

Koulibaly had monkey noises directed at him throughout a match against Inter Milan on Wednesday at the San Siro Stadium. He was sent off in the 81st minute after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession, the second for sarcastically applauding the referee after being shown the first.

Also, Koulibaly was suspended for two matches — one for the red card and one for applauding the referee.

After the game, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti threatened to lead his team off the field the next time one of his players is subjected to continued racist abuse.

