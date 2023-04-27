Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023 

Nashville SC host Atlanta United at GEODIS Park in the MLS on Saturday (April 29), looking to return to winning ways for the first time in four games.

After beating Orlando City 2-0 on the road at the start of the month, the Music have gone their next three without a victory, drawing twice. With 12 points in nine games, Gary Smith's side are sixth in the Eastern Conference. However, on Wednesday, Nashville beat San Antonio FC in the US Cup as Ethan Zubak's 71st-minute strike earned them a 1-0 win that will boost their morale.

Atlanta, meanwhile, are up in third with 18 points from nine games, having won five of their opening nine games and lost just once. The Five Stripes are coming off a late 2-1 win over Chicago Fire in their last MLS game. Maren Haile-Selassie's own goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time helped Atalanta avoid a third straight draw.

However, Gonzalo Pineda's side were beaten 2-1 on Memphis 901 FC in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the two sides, with Nashville winning thrice and losing twice.

Atlanta last beat Nashville in August 2020 (a 2-0 home win). In six clashes between them since, Nashville have won and drawn thrice apiece.

The visitors have scored twice in their last four visits to Nashville.

Atlanta have won one of their four away games this season.

Having won their last game, Nashville are looking to make it consecutive wins across competitions for the first time this season

Nashville have the best defensive record in the Eastern Conference with only five goals conceded. However, with only eight goals, they also have one of the weakest attacks.

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Prediction

Atlanta haven't had any success on their last four visits to Nashville, despite scoring twice each time, but it could be different this time. The Five Stripes have begun their campaign on a good note and could make the most of Nashville's erratic form.

Prediction: Nashville 0-1 Atlanta

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atlanta

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

