Nashville SC host Colorado Rapids at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday (July 23) in their first game of the 2023 Leagues Cup. Along with Mexican side Toluca, the sides have been drawn in Central 4 of the competition.

Nashville have been through a rough patch lately, losing their last three MLS games and five of their last six, having gone the previous 11 unbeaten. That has seen them drop to fourth in the Eastern Conference with 38 points from 24 games, and now trail table-toppers Cincinnati by a massive 13 points.

Colorado, meanwhile, are in a much worse position, sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with just three wins and 19 points from 26 games. After starting their campaign with six winless games, the Rapids beat Sporting Kansas City for their first win of the season.

On matchday 11, they beat LA Galaxy 3-1 away from home, and following another nine winless games, they beat FC Dallas 2-1 for their first home win of the season. Their last two games, though, have ended in goalless draws with Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo respectively.

Nashville SC vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville and Colorado have met only twice before, owing to the former's short history in the MLS.

Both their clashes came in 2022, with Nashville winning both: 3-1 in Colorado in May 2022 and 4-1 in Nashville in September 2022.

Nashville star Hany Mukhtar scored five of their seven goals in those two games, including a hat-trick in the second clash.

Nashville have lost their last three games.

Nashville have failed to score in four of their last six games.

Colorado have failed to score in eight of their last ten games across competitions.

Colorado have won just one of their last 13 games.

Nashville SC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Both teams are going through a rough patch right now and have misfired badly attacking-wise, especially Colorado, who have drawn a blank in several games recently.

However, they're equally difficult to score against, which doesn't augur well for Nashville's chances of a win. A dour stalemate is on the cards.

Prediction: Nashville 1-1 Colorado

Nashville SC vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes