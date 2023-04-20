Nashville vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22 2023 

Los Angeles FC visit GEODIS Park to face Nashville in the MLS on Saturday, April 22, looking to extend their winning run in all competitions to five games.

LAFC are currently on a roll, beating Vancouver 3-0 home and away in the CONCACAF Champions League, while overcoming Austin and LA Galaxy in the league.

With 17 points from seven games, Steve Cherundolo's side are in second position in the Western Conference table and have yet to lose a match in the new season.

Nashville, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency, winning only three of their eight games so far and are languishing in sixth position in the Eastern Conference table.

NSC will also go into the fixture on the back of two winless games, having drawn 0-0 with Toronto before losing 2-1 to New York City for their third defeat from their opening eight games.

Nashville vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville and Los Angeles FC have met only twice in the MLS so far with one win for each.

Los Angeles won their first-ever encounter 2-1 in July 2022 before Nashville exacted revenge three months later with a 1-0 victory. On both occasions, the winning team was the 'away' team.

Los Angeles are the only unbeaten team left in the MLS this season.

Having won their last two league games, Los Angeles are looking to win three in a row for the first time this season. They also last won at least three MLS games on the bounce between July-August 2022, stretching their winning run to a total of seven games.

With 15 goals scored, Los Angeles are the most menacing side in the Western Conference after Seattle Sounders (16) and St. Louis CITY(20).

Nashville have conceded only four goals so far, the least in the Eastern Conference.

Nashville have failed to score in their last two home league games (0-0 vs Toronto and 0-1 vs Cincinnati).

Nashville vs Los Angeles Prediction

Nashville will rely on their stoic defense here to cause an upset and inflict their mighty visitors with their first league defeat of the season. However, LAFC have just been sensational thus far.

In keeping with their rich vein of form, we predict them to prevail here, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Nashville 1-2 Los Angeles

Nashville vs Los Angeles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes